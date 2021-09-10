WHO commission calls for broad reforms to European health care

A World Health Organization (WHO) commission has called for wide-ranging reforms to European health systems.

Despite repeated warnings of a global pandemic, the world was not prepared for the coronavirus when it appeared at the end of 2019, the WHO regional bureau for Europe said Friday.

These mistakes must not be repeated, the commission set up during the pandemic and led by Italy’s ex-prime minister Mario Monti said as it released its final report.

The Pan-European Commission on Health and Sustainable Development recommended the following comprehensive reforms, taking into account lessons learned from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a “One Health” concept, the interconnected nature of the health of humans, animals, plants and their common environment must be acknowledged.

Deep-seated inequalities in health care as well as in social, economic and gender imbalances must be confronted.

In addition, more investment is needed in national health systems as well as in innovation and collecting and sharing data in national health.

The WHO European region is made up of 53 countries, which includes European Union members as well as other nations including Russia and Turkey.