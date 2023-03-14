WHO deploys medical team to Somalia to strengthen trauma care services

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday it recently deployed a six-week emergency medical team (EMT) to Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, to scale up efforts to strengthen trauma care services.

The deployed team, including an orthopedic surgeon, nurse, infection prevention and control (IPC) specialist, and trauma care experts, spent six weeks in Somalia between January and February, the WHO said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

The team helped build local capacities of doctors, nurses and paramedics in trauma care services during its deployment at Madina hospital, it said, adding that the deployment was in response to the twin blasts which rocked Mogadishu in October 2022.

The WHO EMT is a global initiative that assists organizations and countries to build capacity and strengthen health systems by coordinating the deployment of qualified medical teams in emergencies. Enditem