Global eradication of the coronavirus is not currently a reasonable target, a special envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Sunday.

“Humanity is going to have to learn how to coexist with this virus, preventing it from spiking and then surging and causing hotspots of disease,” Dr David Nabarro told British broadcaster Sky News.

“Eradication is not currently a reasonable target for the world,” he said, adding that people would need to be able to coexist for the foreseeable future.
Nabarro also said reports of a Nepal variant were being examined.

“Each time there is a sudden surge, it does stimulate in one’s mind the thought that there might be a new variant appearing. That wouldn’t be surprising.”

He said that will be “the pattern for the future,” adding “This virus isn’t going away any time soon, there will be variants emerging.”

