WHO helps Somalia set up functional medical supply chain for vulnerable population

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it has helped Somalia’s national and federal state ministries of health establish an operational medical supply chain for serving the most vulnerable populations across the country.

The WHO said it has managed to ferry and stock over 1,400 tons of medical commodities, worth around 5 million U.S. dollars during the past year to support essential health and nutrition care to the vulnerable population in the midst of extreme drought and food insecurity, which the country has been facing since November 2021.

“What satisfies us is the fact that people express gratitude to the WHO for bringing these critical medical supplies. It indeed is a big motivational factor for us to brave all the odds and maintain a steady stream of life-saving supplies,” Operations Support and Logistics Officer for WHO Somalia Harrison Kiambuthi said in a press release issued on Sunday evening.

According to the WHO, the program staff also develop a distribution plan to reach the health facilities at the state, regional, and district levels to ensure procurements are accounted for and reach the target beneficiaries.

These supplies, the WHO said, have been instrumental in providing basic health care and patient consultations to about 3.6 million people in marginalized communities, protecting about 3.5 million children under 5 in access-constrained areas against various childhood diseases like polio, measles, cholera, and malnutrition.

Yusuf Omar Mohamed, head of Pharmaceuticals & Supply Chain Section at the Ministry of Health and Human Services for Somalia, said being a health professional and working in a resource-starved and geographically challenged health system in a conflict zone, the WHO supplies are proving to be a lifeline for millions.

"Everyone wondered how a medical supply chain could work in Somalia, but I believe the WHO has shown it to the world that if there is a resolve to serve humanity, obstacles can be turned into opportunities," Omar said.