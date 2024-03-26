Who Is A Woman? Ghana’s Affirmative Action Bill

Source: Fiifi Ofori

Who is a Woman in Ghana? An outrageous question that sadly must be asked and clearly defined given the reality of the world in which we live. After all, it was some of us Africans who helped sell some of our own in a previous era; The sellers and advocates who benefitted immensely and economically probably believed to possess whatever rights percolating in that era to the detriment of the larger society. They would serve as proud enablers and conduits to the transatlantic slave trade.

Should a man lose his position in Ghana’s parliament, or a black star player lose his position and decides/transitions to a woman would that person be considered a woman in Ghana’s Affirmative Action bill? Should a 5-year-old boy be aided by some adults to become a 7-year-old girl, would that person be considered a boy or girl, man, or woman in the bill? Heck! we may even go a step further to ask President Akufo-Addo to define a woman in 2024 and beyond. After all, the answer may depend on the IMF and World Bank.

Most Ghanaians would agree that many capable Ghanaian girls/women could and would perform equally or far better if given the chance.

We as Ghanaians would probably be better off giving the entire governance of the country itself to our dear women.

Thus, the affirmative action and gender advocacy currently permeating our ecosystem could be great; EXCEPT at this juncture, we may not even know who a woman is to even pass a law in support when those advocates have not explicitly defined who a woman is in Ghana.

Here we ask if TRANSGENDER women are considered women in Ghana’s gender advocacy. After all, the definition may depend on the sourcing of their funding and how a woman is defined by their sponsors.

The CDD and all others spearheading an otherwise worthy cause must first tell all Ghanaians who is to be considered a woman in this bill and not be left to assumptions.

CASTER SEMENYA

I am reminded of a once-in-a-generation talent named Caster Semenya, a young South African lady who once dominated the women’s Olympics at 800m only for her womanhood be revoked and kicked out of her competition of choice for not being woman enough or even being too much of a woman.

Finally, allowed to return after many years of frustration when age and time had finally caught up with her.

The most outrageous part of the above case is that in the same Olympics, a previously abled-bodied man considered a ‘woman’ passed the female test to compete as a woman.

Who is a Woman in Ghana? For this worthy cause named Affirmative Action.

God Bless Our Homeland Ghana. GYE NYAME!