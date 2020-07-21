JAYANA‘s singing is exciting and breathtaking. She is noted for her mesmerizing and captivating vocal.

She is a musician who uses the voice as her instrument, displaying precision and agility, mixed with heartfelt emotion.

Created as an instrument to bless God’s people through worship, Jayana strongly upholds as her credo that as a worker of God she is the salt and light of the world.

Born Jemima Annor-Yeboah, JAYANA‘s formative years were spent soaking up the contemporary gospel, and praise and worship.

She is the second daughter of the Late Bishop Dr Annor Yeboah, former Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC).

“I’ve realized that in this industry I need to be determined and focused, and with the favour of God, I know that I can make it”, Jayana noted

Music Journey

Born in Accra, Jayana’s musical career started at the age of ten [10] and she has since blossomed into a gem.

Jemima believes that her talent is hereditary.

Her father, Late Apostle Dr Augustine Annor-Yeboah, the Presiding Bishop of the CPIC, used to be a choir boy many years ago.

She participated in the maiden edition of the Stars of the Future talent show, competing with the likes of Irene Logan, Jean now Efya, Ramzy Prince Amui and others.

Her popular songs like VICTORY and I BELIEVE are doing well on the airwaves.

