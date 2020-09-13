Professor E.Y Benneh is a senior lecturer with the Faculty of Law at University of Ghana, Legon.

He earned both his M.Litt and LL.M (International Law Option) from University of Cambridge in the United Kindgom and holds a postgraduate Certificate in International and Comparative Law from University of Leiden.

He earned his LL.B with Second Class Upper from University of Ghana and has enormous consulting experience and has published extensively.

He also researched, published and taught in Public International Law,

Law of Diplomacy and International Institutions, International Human Rights Law, United Nations Law, International Trade and Investment Law

Intellectual Property Law, International Humanitarian Law and International Criminal Law.