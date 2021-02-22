The race for the next leader of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) begins on Monday, February 22, 2021, as all interested aspirants will pick their nomination forms to contest in the elections.

The Olympic Movement group heads to an intense elective congress on Monday, March 15, as the incumbent, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah had expressed his interest to seek another term.

Other notable names like the President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu and current Secretary-General of the GOC, Mr. Richard Akpokavie have all popped up as persons likely to contest the incumbent President.

However, the real contenders would soon be known as picking of forms ends on Monday, March 1, 2021.

The Elective Congress date was approved at an extraordinary congress held at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Science in Accra last Friday.

The Verification and Vetting of all aspirants would also be held between Monday, March 1, 2021, to Monday, March 8, 2021, after which the Election Committee would publish the final list of qualified aspirants and delegates for the elective congress.

At the Extraordinary Congress, three persons were named as members of the Election Committee and would be chaired by former member of the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Normalization Committee, Naa Odofoley Nortey with Michael Oti Adjei (Sports Journalist) and Air Commodore George Kweku Arko-Dadzie as members.

Positions available for grabs at the GOC are; President, three Vice Presidents, Secretary-General, Deputy Secretary-General, Treasurer, Deputy Treasurer, five representatives from Olympic Sports, one representative from non-Olympic Sports, one elected member from a National Federation affiliated to the GOC and not more than three members elected by Congress.