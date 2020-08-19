Iman al-Shankiti, World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Lebanon, warned on Wednesday that the COVID-19 situation in Lebanon is very “dangerous.”

“The only solution is for people to take responsible and serious measures as recommended by WHO,” al-Shankiti said, according to Elnashra news website.

Al-Shankiti explained that WHO has discussed with the health minister a plan to convert some hospitals into establishments dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19 and assign a special tariff for the treatment of the virus.

Also, field hospitals and medical teams which arrived in Lebanon to treat the injured people from the explosions that rocked Beirut’s port on Aug. 4 will cooperate with governmental hospitals to increase hospitalization capacity.

The WHO official noted that people’s negligence by not taking proper measures and the opening of the airport contributed in increasing the number of infections.

“We should all cooperate together to be able to reach satisfying results,” she said.