WHO renews pledge to deliver health for Somalis

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday renewed its commitment to delivering health for all in Somalia through Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The WHO said decades of conflict, recurrent climatic shocks and the COVID-19 pandemic have weakened Somalia’s already fragile health system and further exacerbated widespread poverty, underdevelopment, and social and gender inequality.

“A child born today in Somalia is about 16.5 times more likely to die before the age of five than a child born elsewhere,” WHO Representative and Head of Mission to Somalia Mamunur Rahman Malik said in a joint statement issued in the Somali capital Mogadishu to mark the UHC Day.

The WHO said Somalia currently sits at the bottom of the UHC index, indicating that it has the lowest level of UHC in the world.

The Somali government, in a bid to rectify the dire situation, has started to implement a transformative agenda through its Essential Package of Health Services 2020, aimed at rebuilding its health system toward achieving UHC using primary health care services as the main entry point. Enditem