Who Rules Effutu In Football, Tug of War, Ampe And Cooking?

The Aboakyer Sports Festival comes off in the first week of May 2022.

According to Dreamland Sports Plus, the organizers this year’s Aboakyer Sports Festival will feature Football, Ampe, Tug of War and Cooking.

The Chief of Winneba and Paramount king of Effutu Traditional Council, Nenyi Ghartey VI, Oma Odefe has disclosed that the Aboakyer is a big festival that has been celebrated for many years but they lack sponsorship.

“It is an action packed event and over the years we spiced with sports like tennis, marathon, football and other activities, but we want to do it better, and classic, so we thank Dreamland Sports Plus and One On One Foundation for coming on board to support the festival. We pray that this marriage will last long for the youth especially and people to celebrate in grand style. Let’s work together for the success of the festival and Winneba” he expressed..

He urge the women and young ladies to participate in the Ampe and Cooking which would be rewarded.

CEO of Dreamland Sports Plus Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, who doubles as Youth Coordinator of the Ghana Olympic Committee expressed his joy that the festival is an active event with people running all over.

He announced that the winners of the Tug of war will represent Ghana in an international competition in Namibia.

He thanked Nenyi Ghartey for backing the 2022 Aboakyer Sports Festival program and appealed to the people of Winneba to comport themselves during the festival to make it attractive and successful.

Mr. William Ocansey, Communications Director of Dreamland Sports Plus urged the people of Winneba to come out in their numbers to make the event fantastic. He tasked the media promote traditional sports in Ghana.

Meanwhile, MP for Efutu, Hon. Alexander Markin has promised to support the Sports programme to climax the Aboakyer.

Mr. Seth Bortsie, a member of the planning committee said the people of Winneba cannot wait for the event which would be officially launched on 25th April, 2022.

By Sammy Heywood Okine