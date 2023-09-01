Who Runs Fastest In 2023 Final Of GNPC Ghana Fastest At Cape Coast?

The nations nest sprinters, 100 meters dashers will clash at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023 to determine who becomes champion of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Competition and takes the Nana Akufo- Addo trophy for 2023.

The final of the 2023 GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human Competition will be full of action as some local athletes recently benefited from a training cam in France before the World Athletics Championships.

Certainly stars like Edwin Gadayi who has been highly tipped to win this year who show how far he has come. He ran a time of 9.84s at Kumasi earlier this year and if he can repeat, it would be great.

Others like of Joseph Andoh of Mfanstipim School and some unknown heroes are also going to emerge. Sarfo Ansah and Derrick Sarkodie can also surprise in the absence of Barnabas Aggreh who has flown to the USA.

Once again Reks Brobby must be commended as the competition has highlighted some athletes to be taken abroad.

Like every final, this year will be hot and exciting with the men and women senior races and the under 18 for boys and girls.

With the African Games coming people are training and now is the time if they can break the records.

The event is sponsored by GNPC, Goil, Adidas, GCB, Pippa’s Gym, Moringa King, Wrenco, Indomie and others.