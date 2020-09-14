The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

GENEVA — The number of COVID-19 cases reported in one day hit a new record, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday.

There were 307,930 new infections with the novel coronavirus globally over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day figure ever registered and about 1,000 more than the previous record-setting daily caseload a week earlier.

Around the world, more than 28.6 million cases have been registered so far and the death toll exceeded 917,400, according to the WHO tally.

SEOUL — South Korea reported 109 more daily cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday, raising the total number of infections to 22,285.

The daily caseload stayed below 200 for 12 straight days, but continued to grow in triple digits since Aug. 14.

It was attributed to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province linked to church services and a massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug. 15.

BEIJING — No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Meanwhile, 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

BERLIN — Germany’s COVID-19 cases rose by 927 to 260,355 over the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Monday.

The death toll from the disease increased by one to 9,350, it added.

SAO PAULO — Brazil on Sunday said 415 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours pushed the total death toll to 131,625.

According to the Ministry of Health, in the same period, tests detected 14,768 new cases of infection, taking the total caseload since the onset of Brazil’s outbreak in Sao Paulo on Feb. 26 to 4,330,455.

CAIRO — Egypt confirmed on Sunday 153 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total cases registered in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 101,009, said the Egyptian Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, 21 patients died from the novel coronavirus the same day, bringing the death toll to 5,648, while 900 others were cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the total recoveries to 84,161, the ministry’s spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

JERUSALEM — Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 2,882 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number to 155,604.

The death toll reached 1,119, with 16 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 495 to 519, out of 1,056 patients currently hospitalized.

SINGAPORE — Singapore’s Ministry of Health reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 57,406.

Of the new cases, eight are imported cases, one is a community case and the rest are linked with the dormitories of foreign workers.

BEIRUT — Up to 90 UN peacekeeping soldiers in Lebanon were confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19, LBCI TV channel reported Sunday.

LBCI said 88 of the infected soldiers belong to one battalion.

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia reported 47 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, bringing the national total to 9,915.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that two of the new cases are imported and 45 are local transmissions.