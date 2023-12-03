WHO set to partners with Libyan authorities to fight AIDS

Ahmed Zouiten, representative and head of mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Libya, confirmed on Saturday that WHO plans to work with the Libyan health authorities to fight against AIDS.

Zouiten made his remarks during an event to mark World AIDS Day held in the Libyan capital Tripoli, with the participation of representatives of Libyan health authorities as well as several civil and international organizations.

“Today, we renew our determination to work hand in hand with the ministry to reach all of our goals, including early detection and treatment, as well as health follow-up (of AIDS),” Zouiten said.

“Next year, there will be tremendous work on this issue and we will reach the desired goals,” Zouiten added.

Zouiten said that the estimated number of people living with AIDS in the Eastern Mediterranean Region increased by more than 58 percent in 2015-2022.

Due to years of armed conflict and political instability, Libyan authorities have been struggling to provide basic services for the people, including healthcare and education.