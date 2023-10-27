Who Stops The Hoodlums And Ferocity At The Imax Professional Boxing League?

The Bukom Boxing Arena has in recent times faced some violence during the Ghana Professional Boxing League being organized by Imax Promotions with the support of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).

While decent personalities want to have nice entertainment of marvelous boxing, some ruffians chose to come to the venue to cause trouble and mayhem.

Most of the time foreign nationals and some VIPs also pass by to watch the exciting bouts put up by the classic boxers of Accra and it is so sad to see the programmes ending on sad notes.

Even some personnel of the Ghana Army who are supposed to ensure security at the Arena rather get involved in the turmoil and throw the place into disorder.

The other time I saw a security personnel taking the score cards or microphone from the MC, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, his life is also in danger.

It is about time that the GBA and Imax Promotions put their feet down to make sure there is total peace and tranquility during boxing bouts at the Arena.

Mr. Maxwell Techie, CEO of Max Media has invested much into the production and he needs to be encouraged and motivated to do more. Renault has also donated cars for the winners, while others support in diverse ways.

The Arena has been getting full, because it is free entry and the scene is beautiful for television, but the tarnishing behaviour of some of the fans is not good at all.

Some time ago, Mr. John Marfo, a member of the GBA Board was on Max TV talking on the enjoyment of boxing promotions, the following week he was caught in the mix of the violence at the VIP stand.

In fact the GBA with the support of the media, Boxing Writers Association of Ghana (BWAG) and especially Max TV / Max Radio must educate the fans that boxing is sports for gentlemen, and all those hooligans must not be entertained.

The fans should be searched and checked well at the Arena to ensure they do not carry dangerous weapons.

Others are calling for a fee to be charged a token, so that the fans that come will be responsible. Because no gate fees are charged all sorts of people come to the Arena to do they like, like smoking of India hemp aka marijuana aka wee which Bukom Banku has spoken against several time.

It is time the violence at the Bukom Boxing Arena ceases. Ghana is a big name in world boxing, with so many champions, so it is not idea for the hard earned reputation to be soiled.

It seems the President of the GBA, Abraham Kotei Neequaye is part of the problem and the solution, so as the leader who must be firm and fair, he need to address issues not partially but fairly to ensure that the parties are satisfied.

An example is for the President to sit on Max TV to reverse the verdict of a bout in the League which is not professional and fair.

As President, he should ensure that all officers for a match, such as ring announcer, judges and referees, coaches and even the boxers always treated fair.

For many people, boxing is their number one sport due to their achievements (ten world champions) and other laurels, so members of the boxing fraternity must maintain their status.

The main actors, the boxers and coaches are doing very well and new boxers with talent and skills are emerging every time. These boxers can become future world champions so they should be protected and guided.

The fans; women, young boys and girls and children who also come to the Arena need protection, because their lives are in danger any time they come to watch the Imax Professional Boxing League.

Meanwhile, after 15 weeks of action, Charles Quartey are in the lead with 37 points, followed by the Ghana Armed Forces with 35 points and the Ghana Prisons Service with 33 points.

Akotoku Academy are fourth on the log with 29 points, while Seconds Out is at the bottom with three points.

The sad news of the week is that Bronx Boxing Gym has been expelled from the competition.

Truly Ghana Boxing deserves better than what we see, hear and know.