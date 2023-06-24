Who strikes best today at 2023 MTN Invitational Golf

About 100 golfers will take part in the exciting golf competition. They have been invited from various golf clubs in the country to participate in this year’s MTN Invitational Golf Tournament today, Saturday, June 24 at the Celebrity Golf Club at Sakumono in Accra.

The Theme for the competition is: Our Customer, Our Priority.

Clubs invited to participate include Achimota, Tema, Royal Golf Club, Kumasi, Bok Nam Kim, Tafo and Tarkwa.

Fantastic prizes will be awarded to winners of the various categories of the event and outstanding golfers.

MTN Invitational Golf Tournament gives the company and the golfers the opportunity not to only play golf but also to strengthen relationship and exchange ideas whilst fostering collaborations.