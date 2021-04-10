The World Health Organization and the Food and Agriculture Organization have joined Tanzania in a special campaign to fight against rabies, a senior official said Friday.

Elisante Ole Gabriel, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, said the World Organization for Animal Health will also join hands with Tanzania in the country-wide campaign to fight rabies.

Tanzania loses an estimated 1,500 people to rabies every year. Rabies is a viral zoonotic disease that is caused by a bite from infected dogs primarily, but also cats or some wild carnivals like hyenas, wild dogs and foxes, among others.

Ole Gabriel said under the campaign, the UN agencies will support Tanzania in the production of rabies vaccines locally by 2022, a move that will lessen dependence on imported rabies vaccines.

He said university students across the country will be involved in rabies vaccination campaigns with a view to eliminating the deadly virus in the country by 2030.