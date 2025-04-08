WHO Warns of Funding Cuts Jeopardizing Maternal and Newborn Health in Africa

The World Health Organization has raised alarms over shrinking global health budgets, cautioning that reduced funding threatens to reverse progress in maternal and neonatal care across Africa.

Speaking in Gaborone during World Health Day commemorations, Juliet Bataringaya, the acting head of WHO Botswana, highlighted how under-resourced health systems, workforce shortages, and infrastructural deficits are exacerbating health inequities, particularly for women and children. She noted that several programs focused on maternal and child health have already been scaled back due to tightening financial support.

According to Botswana’s Ministry of Health, the country recorded a maternal mortality ratio of 175.5 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2022. This figure remains significantly above the WHO’s target of reducing maternal mortality to fewer than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030. Since 2015, maternal mortality in Botswana has fluctuated between 127 and 240 deaths per 100,000 live births, underscoring the persistent challenges in achieving sustainable improvements.

Acting Minister of Health Lawrence Ookeditse stressed the urgent need to enhance antenatal care services, ensure safer deliveries, strengthen HIV testing efforts, and improve responses to pregnancy-related complications. However, these efforts face mounting pressure as global health funds dwindle.

Stakeholders and health advocates are calling for renewed commitments to health investment, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing grassroots-level interventions and long-term policy support to safeguard maternal and newborn health outcomes.

This year’s World Health Day, observed annually on April 7, marks the anniversary of the WHO’s founding. The 2025 campaign focuses on maternal and newborn survival under the theme “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,” reflecting the growing urgency to protect vulnerable populations amid tightening health budgets.

The warning from WHO serves as a broader reminder that continued progress in global health hinges not only on technical solutions, but on sustained international commitment to equity, access, and resilience in healthcare systems. Without adequate funding, many African countries risk falling further behind in meeting critical health targets.