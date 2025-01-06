Who Will Claim the 2025 Artiste of the Year Award?

As Ghana’s music industry gears up for another year, the spotlight is already on the prestigious Artiste of the Year (AOTY) award at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Following an eventful 2024, filled with chart-topping albums and singles, the anticipation surrounding who will walk away with the top honor is palpable. With the TGMA typically taking place in May or June, fans and industry insiders alike are speculating which artist will be crowned as the most popular and influential figure of the year.

The criteria for the AOTY award are clear: the artist must be the one who has garnered the highest appeal across the country, releasing a hit single, EP, or album and receiving the most nominations. The industry has seen a handful of names consistently dominate the conversations around the 2025 award, with artists like Kweku Smoke, Fameye, King Promise, Kidi, and King Paluta emerging as the key contenders.

Fameye, known for his hit “Very Soon,” had a successful 2024, releasing an EP and collaborating with renowned artists such as Patoranking and Sarkodie. His song “Very Soon” reached the top of the Apple Music charts in October, but despite having less media exposure compared to others, his strong musical offerings still place him in the running for AOTY.

Kweku Smoke, one of Ghana’s premier hip-hop artists, continued to cement his place in the music industry with the release of two impactful albums: Kweku Jesus and Born In Hell. The rapper’s lyrical abilities and consistency throughout the year were evident, highlighted by a show-stealing performance at the 3Music Awards and his headlining of his first concert at Ghud Park. Kweku Smoke’s growing fanbase and contribution to Ghanaian hip-hop make him a strong competitor for the AOTY title.

Kidi, a well-established figure in the Ghanaian music scene, had yet another remarkable year. With his single “Danger” and the Black Sherif-featured “Lomo Lomo,” he continued to top the charts and amass millions of streams. His album 4 Life and successful concert, “Likor on the beach,” solidified his place among the country’s top artists. Kidi’s mainstream appeal and ongoing success across streaming platforms place him among the leading contenders for AOTY.

Meanwhile, King Paluta, the 2024 TGMA Best New Artiste winner, enjoyed a stellar year with several hit tracks like “Aseda,” “Makoma,” and “For the Popping.” His collaborations with big names, including Kidi, Shatta Wale, and Camidoh, helped him maintain his upward trajectory. His debut album, Give Time Some Time, capped off a successful year, and with continued buzz around his music, King Paluta could very well clinch the AOTY award in 2025.

King Promise, an established star who has built a reputation for delivering hit after hit, continued to impress in 2024 with the release of his third studio album, True To Self, and the smash single “Keep It Sexy.” His track “Paris” amassed over 12 million Spotify streams, and with a deluxe edition of his album rounding out the year, King Promise remains one of the strongest contenders for the prestigious AOTY award.

The competition for the 2025 AOTY title will be fierce, with each of these artists having made notable contributions to Ghana’s vibrant music scene. Whether it’s Fameye’s chart-topping singles, Kweku Smoke’s rise in hip-hop, Kidi’s dominance in Afrobeats, King Paluta’s breakthrough year, or King Promise’s international appeal, the battle for the crown will undoubtedly showcase the best of Ghanaian music. As the country prepares for the upcoming TGMA, the excitement continues to build, with all eyes on the winners of 2025’s most highly anticipated music awards.