Who will party hard after the WBO Africa Featherweight bout, Solomon or John?

The was much to cheer about at the last Press Briefing on the upcoming WBO Africa featherweight championship between Solomon Martey of the Seconds Out Gym and John Laryea from the Bronx Gym.

The venue was the plush Idrowhyt Events Centre at Dansoman where the pugilists will clash on Sunday, April 30, 2023 for fame and fortune leading to big opportunities like getting rated in the world ranks.

While Solomon Martey (13-1) said he has a party to attend on that night so he will end the bout very early to go and chill, John Laryea also called the ‘Expensive Boxer’ brushed off the words to inform that his birthday on on May 1st so he sees the bout as a step to his celebration and hopes to enjoy after the fight in style with his gym mates, coaches and managers.

John Laryea (13-0) who held the belt before it was declared vacant due to his failure to defend as opponents were not coming forward thanked his management at Bronx Boxing Gym for the support and encouragement to have another opportunity to become African champion again.

He expressed that his target is the world title, and knowing where he comes from and the hardships he has passed through, he will not let his fans down.

“I will will and celebrate in style” he told Yours Truly.

His manager, Mr. Sammy Anim Addo who is CEO of the Bronx Promotions told the media Ghana dearly needs a world boxing champion and prays his ward will fill that gap.

He was optimistic that the boxers featuring on the Night of the Stars bill will become world champions.

The programme has two popular boxers from Chorkor, Jacob Tetteh Laryea, the ‘Chorkor Fire’ and Emmanuel Quaye the ‘Chorkor Welder’ who will fight the. Their fight promises to be a thriller.

Coach Carl Lokko comes up against Coach Ofori Asare of the Wisdom Gym, but much will depend on the boxer who wants to win.

Daniel Salasi Gorsh will defend his National Super Bantamweight against Michael Tagoe while Alfred Lamptey, the Bukom Bomber aka ‘Show Time’ meets a Namibian Kakololo.

Michael Decardi Nelson and Patrick Allotey will face a Nigerians Lukman and Jafaru on the action packed bill.

Fight fans will pay 100ghc for the VIP where they will enjoy some drinks and food, 50ghc for the Ring Side and 20ghc for the Popular Stand.

The sponsors for the showdown include Ashfoam, Burma Camp Pharmacy, Asamoah Gyan Foundation, Paradise Pac Mineral Water, Travel Matters, Basement, Champion Dishes, Idrowhyt Events Centre and Gold Star Consult.