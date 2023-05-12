Who Wins 2022/23 Women’s Premier League final: Ampem Darkoa Ladies Or Hasaacas Ladies?

The Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex will be the action spot for the grand finale of the Women’s Premier League on Friday, May 12 2023.

Apem Darkoa Ladies, the defending champions, will renew their rivalry with four-time winners Hasaacas Ladies in a splendid clash for the third consecutive time in the finals.

The two clubs topped their respective zones with Hasaacas recording three more wins than Apem Darkoa: 12 and 9 wins out of 18 games.

Hasaacas recorded and conceded fewer goals than Apem Darkoa and will be counting on their solid back line to repel the fire power of their opponents who scored 46 goals to lead the Northern zone.

Apem Darkoa Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa wants a back to back win of the league title with his side but Yusif Basigi the Hasmal Coach, it is revenge to reclaim the trophy.

The winner will get a spot in the WAFU Zone B competition and a possible appearance at the CAF Champions League. There is also the bragging rights for the women’s top flight league sponsored by Malta Guinness.