Who wins 2023 Aboakyer Festival Cycling Race?

The maiden ’Aboakyer Festival Cycling Race’ at Winneba in the Central region is expected to be competed by over 70 cyclists from various clubs in the country.

The event forms part of activities to have fun at this year’s Aboakyer festival of the people of Winneba and would be held under the auspices of the Efutu Traditional Council, the National Sports College (NSC), Winneba and the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF).

Neenyi Ghartey VII Omanhene of the Efutu Traditional Council is hosting the grand event which would become a part of the festival to promote cycling in the region.

“We are pleased to have cycling as part of the festival since we intend to use sports to promote development in the region,” he said at the media launch of the event.

He added that they would also take the opportunity to get the youth interested in cycling and be groomed to become a force to reckon with on the global stage.

Mr Mohammed Shaaban General Secretary of the GCF says all is set and they were ready for the race and has asked cyclists to be professional and disciplined as it forms part of preparations for the World Championship in Scotland.

He added that there would be attractive prizes including cash, jersey at stake for winners.

The 90km event would have both road and criteria races at the outskirts and inside Winneba town.