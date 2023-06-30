Who Wins 2023 GNPC Ghana Fastest Kumasi Edition On Saturday July 1?

The next edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human competition is slated for Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Already, the Tamale and Cape Coast editions which were exciting have gone down and all eyes will be on the Kumasi meet because that is the home of athletics in Ghana.

On the tracks will be the local best sprinters like Sarfo Sarfo Ansah, Edwin Gadayi, Joseph Andoh and Barnabas Aggreh. Who will win the race? It will be hot and fans will have much to cheer about.

There would also be the under 15, under 18 and seniors for both males and females for the future stars.

According to organisers the event will start at 8am and it is for sprinters in Ashanti, Brong Ahafo and Volta respectively, though athletes from other regions can also take part.

GNPC, Adidas, GCB, Pippa’s Gym, Moringa King, Wrenco, Indomie and other sponsors will reward all outstanding athletes.

Reks Brobby, an Olympian invented the concept to find Ghana’s best sprinters to take part in international competitions.