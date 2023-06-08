Who wins 4500 ghc at Memory Lane PGA 2023 at Royal Golf Club, Kumasi from 6th to 9th June?

The Memory Lane PGA 2023 tournament takes place at Royal Golf Club Kumasi from Tuesday 6th June to Friday 9th June 2023.

The four-day tournament professional medal event has at stake 4500ghc for the winner while the 18th position takes home 2000 GHC, The number of players will be reduced to equal the total of prizes of eighteen golfers after the second day.

The tournament will be played according to the rule of Royal & Ancient Golf Club, St Andrew and the local rules of Royal Golf Club Kumasi. However, in the event of a tie for the first position, there will be play-off to determine the winner of the tournament.

Equally, if any round is not completed due to rain or unforeseen situation, the winners will be decided on the number of holes completed for the tournament.

There is a side attraction of Quest Tour division which comprises of Amateur scratch players with handicap 5 and below who are competing to gain entry to become professional golfers.

In this division the players will play from Tuesday 6th June to Thursday 8th June 2023 without any cut-off.

The President of Ghana Golfers Association, Kwaku Okyere and that of PGA Ghana President Mark Cofie jnr and other personalities are expected to grace the tournament. Nevertheless, if the players are lucky enough, they might catch the presence of Otumfuo Osei Tutu 11 Asantehene of the Ashanti Kingdom.

The PGA Ghana’s Director of Operations Ahmed Padori said preparations are advanced to ensure a successfully organization of the Kumasi version of the Memory Lane PGA championship, and urged golfers to intensify their preparation for the competition.

Meanwhile, two other championship qualifiers are to be staged by Achimota Golf Course and Celebrity Golf Club at Sakumonu. The Memory Lane PGA championship will herald the main PGA championship coming up at the Damang Golf Course, Tarkwa in the Western region.