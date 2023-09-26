Who wins Afro Break International Championship In November?

Six nations would be taking part in Afro Break International Competition at Dzorwulu in Accra, Ghana on November 15 to 27, 2023.

Ghana, host nation, South Africa, Nigeria, Togo, Benin and Tanzania are taking part in the 2023 edition of the Afro Break International Championship Belt and cash prize..

Tanzania was the first country to organize their event on July 23, 2023 to decide their representative, and it was was very interesting.

Ghana Qualifier was hosted on September 16, where B Boy Blesso and B Girl Tris won the competitive event.

Nigeria Qualifier took place on September 24, 2023. Other countries like South Africa, Togo and Benin will be announced.

As part of preparations, Blesso , Tris and Kofi Black were in Ivory Coast for the Ivory Breaking Championship involving

Ghana, Burkina Faso , Benin, Togo and Ivory Coast.

And the good news is Tris won her first major international competition.

It has motivated her to step up her performance.

Breaking is the new sport that involves dancing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The French Embassy in Ghana is supporting the Breaking Federation to make a representation.

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) is also backing the young athletes to make it as the Olympic Games is a lifetime experience.