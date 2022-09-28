Who Wins GH¢5000 Prize Money At Translight Solar Tennis Super Tournament Cup?

The winner of the 2022 edition of the Translight Solar Tennis Super Cup Open will take home Five Thousand Ghana Cedis and a giant trophy according to the organizers of the event.

The weeklong tournament, which is in its second year, started today at the National Tennis Center, Accra on Monday 26th September, 2022 to 1st October 2022.

Addressing the gathering, tournament organizer Nana Kofi Asafu-Aidoo said, we’re trying to raise the image of tennis in the country to a higher height, and also give the junior tennis players a positive outlet for their time and energy.

‘We are looking at different modalities in tennis in organizing inter-regional tennis tournaments’. Mr. Kofi Asafu-Aidoo stressed on.

The winner of the Men’s singles and Women’s singles walks away with Five Thousand Ghana Cedis each. Runner-up takes Two Thousand Ghana Cedis with semifinalist taking Thousand five hundred Ghana cedis respectively.

By Gabby Amoakoh