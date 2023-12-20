Who wins Karistma Community Tournament 2023 at Kasoa?

The Karistma Community (U17) Tournament comes on live from Wednesday, 20th December to Sunday, 24th December, 2023 at Odupong Kpehe Park.

The tournament is aimed at identification of football talents a support then to attract a successful future in sports. The programme has been well attended as players have displayed to the satisfaction of fans and scouts.

“Let’s all endeavour to be there, it shall be bigger and better” said Nene Martey Botchway, the team lead and organiser of the Karistma Community Tournament as well as CEO of Karistma Group.

According to Nene Martey Botchway, this is the fourth year of organising this tournament in Kasoa, however they hope to take the concept to other places.

“We have dreams to bring the tournament to other places close to you next year” he assured.

By Sammy Heywood Okine