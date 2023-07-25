Who Wins MTN Ashantifest Football Fiesta?

The curtains for this year’s MTN Ashantifest Football Fiesta will be drawn on Sunday at Dechemso Otumfuo Park.

The competition has been interesting and produced some great talents, so the organisers will not have it easy to select the best player.

However the goal king will be determined from strikers like Emmanuel Owusu Boakye of Kwadaso with seven goals, Richmond Antwi of Atonso with six goals and Ramos of Dechemso with three goals.

Others in the race are Alhassan Chibsah of A with two goals,, Tahiru Awudu of Ejisu with two goals and Lizarazu of Dechemso also with two goals.

The rest are George Kwame Agyemang – 2 (Kwadaso), Charles Camara Gyamfi – 2 (Santasi), and Albert Yeboah ‘Dybala’ – 2 (Dechemso)

The third place will be Kwadaso versus Dechemso, to be a curtain raiser for the grand final between Santasi and Ejisu.

The competition has attracted numerous football fans including club owner and ace actor, Dabo who recently toured some clubs in Europe.

MTN Ghana, the sponsors have put at stake handsome prizes for the finalists and eventual winners.

All participating teams were given 3,000ghs each for preparation, and winning prizes are 1st. 20,000ghs, 2nd. gets10,000ghs and 3rd.collects 5,000ghs.