The 2020 Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon may be the first of its kind in the Western Region of Ghana, but has in the last three months attracted so much interest from both local and international fronts.

With less than a week to the event fixed for Saturday, December 26, the 21-Kilometer race is set to be the center of attraction in the region and nationwide during the festive season.

Over 500, participants have so registered to participate in the event making it the center attraction.

Out of the 500, over 50 top athletes from Ghana, Kenya, and Cote D’ Ivoire have registered and ready to race for the ultimate prize.

However, the records of these elite athletes give signals of keen competition and raising the question of who will emerge the ultimate winner of the maiden edition of the event.

Just like any competition, there are favourites and among them is William Amponsah, a student of University College of Education, Winneba, (UCEW), who holds the current national record in 5,000 and 10,000 meters.

He is also the current champion of the last edition of Kwahu Easter Marathon and Millenium Marathon.

Also participating is Ishmael Fialor, who recently won the Koforidua Marathon. Fialor holds an enviable record in the Half Marathon and a key competitor for the event.

The former winner of Accra International Marathon Raja Lagble, has an enviable international record on the international scene having placed second in the Bamako Marathon and first in Benin Marathon, with a record of one hour, eight minutes.

Aside from the above, there are other crack local athletes like Ishmael Arthur, winner of Asante Akyem Marathon and Millennium Marathon, Seidu Salifu of the Ghana Armed Forces who placed third in the last edition of the Kwahu Easter Marathon.

The Marathon is not going without international flavor as three Kenyans have registered, booked their ticket to participate in the event.

Leading the pack is Charles Kipsang, winner of the 2019 Banjul Marathon, and Sumaila Traore, winner of Half Marathons in Tunisia, Cote D’Ivoire, and Burkina Faso.

Traore is an Ivorian but trains in Kenya and is set to arrive on December 23.

Another crack athlete coming for the event is Kenyan Edwin Kipruto Tuitoek, a 22-year-old running mate of Eluid Kichoege.

For the records, this event would go into history as one of the most competitive long-distance races in Ghana.

The records of the elite athletes opens up the race for any of them to capture the prized trophy.

But it is not going without the support of corporate sponsors like GOIL, Ghana Gas, Africa World Airlines, Halfan Ghana Limited Lakeside Estate, Aqua Blue Mineral Water, mybet.Africa, Cowbell.

Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel, Escort Securities Ghana Limited, the Inquisitor Newspaper and www.sportnetgh.com.

The Sekondi-Takoradi, Marathon, which would commence at Sekondi Sports Stadium and end at Amanful, would cover a distance of 21-Kilometers.

However, it would be preceded by a 2-kilometer Prestige Run for head of institutions, corporate bodies, and sponsors.

The Marathon is an initiative of Medivents Consult, supported by Total Marketing and Tours Limited under the distinguished patronage of the Western Region Coordinating Council (WRCC) under the leadership of Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah – the Regional Minister.