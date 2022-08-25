Who Wins TT Brothers Greater Accra Homowo Table Tennis Championship?

Over two hundred table tennis players across the country especially those in the nation’s capital are expected to converged at the D. G Hathramani Sports Hall within the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday 27th August for the 2022 Homowo Table Tennis Championship.

The one day competition, an annual tournament is being staged to celebrate the Ga Homowo Festival with the chiefs and people of the Ga Traditional Area and its neighbouring towns, Osu, La, Nungua, Teshie, Tema New Town among others. The competition will be staged by the leadership of the Greater Accra Table Tennis Association with sponsorship from TT Brothers Limited and be played under the rules of the table tennis governing body in the country.

The championship will be played two categories, U-18 and main division with the men and ladies as the main tournament demanding factor.

Chairman of the Greater Accra Table Tennis Association, Mr. Solomon Akonnor told the media ahead of the Saturday’s event that feverish preparations are underway to ensure a successful competition.

According to Mr. Akonnor, following the success of their last’s competition and the on- going Greater Accra Table Tennis League much will be expected from the players who are anxious to compete on the day of the competition.

He added that the tournament will also afford players to battle each other knowing well very the attractive prizes at stake not forgetting the bragging rights.

The head of Human Resource and Commercial Manager at TT Brothers Limited, Princess Otchere indicated that her firm decided to support the Homowo Table Tennis Championship as part of their social responsibility and contribution towards sports development in the country.

She said TT Brothers Limited is well noted for their association with sports in Ghana especially with the disciplines of football, boxing, and weightlifting, hoping that their investment into the table tennis competition will help enhance and develop talents for the country.

Matches of the Homowo Table Tennis Championship will be witnessed by veteran players and active players of the national team.

The event commences by 8.00am on Saturday. Prizes such as trophies, medals and products from the sponsors will be presented to various winners.