Whoever Wins Dec. 7 Elections Will Rule For 8-years – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has given a hint of the possibility of any of the Presidential candidates in the 2024 General elections ruling for eight (8) years.

In a passing comment on that on Angel Fm last Tuesday, The SEER told the host “Mark my words, you can choose to write it down. All the presidential candidates who are contesting in this year’s election and who we are going to be voting for as president, any of these presidential candidates who will win the election will do 8 years as President. Take it or leave it. If Bawumia wins, he will do 8 years. If Mahama wins, he will do 8 years and if Alan wins, he will do 8 years.”

This brief revelation from Apostle Francis Amoako Attah came to many in the studio including the host as a surprise.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has over the years released prophesies that have manifested in the same manner they were released and revealed.

This earned him the name The SEER, and he is widely acclaimed as a true man of God, a life coach and the voice of the living God.

This prophesy is another prophesy the people of Ghana and the world are monitoring and with the many responses coming in, it is evident that people have faith in what he said.

Speaking to some political actors, they hinted that the prophesy by Apostle Francis Amoako Attah will goad them along to work very hard to ensure that their presidential candidate wins because it is every political party’s desire to win the elections and rule for at least 8 years.

The Man of God has spoken. December 7, will decide.