Wholesome speech will deepen your relationship with others – Bishop

The Bishop Dr Yaw Owusu Ansah of the Resurection Power and Living Bread Ministries International has advised Ghanaians to strive at improving their communication skills in their day-to-day interactions with people.

He said one of the surest ways to enjoy good and lasting relationships with others was by being wholesome in speech.

Bishop Owusu Ansah said most relationships and marriages had collapsed because the parties failed to work on their communication skills.

Bishop Owusu Ansah gave the advice on Sunday whilst delivering a sermon on Relationships and Family Life.

He quoted from 1 Corinthians 13:11, saying “When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put the ways of childhood behind me.”

The Bishop said maturity in speech had got nothing to do with one’s age, status in life, level of academic qualification or how long one had been a Christian.

Instead, he said it required a conscious effort and a decision to be careful with one’s choice of words and mannerisms at every point in time.

Bishop Owusu Ansah said one had to also undergo a psychological adjustment, thus, changing the mindset and adjusting to new and improved ways of behaviour.

“Life is not static but progressive, as such, we must also strive to grow and improve in every aspect of our lives. The way you talk defines you. If you want people to value you then be mindful of the words that come out of your mouth,” he advised.

“A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger,” he quoted from Proverbs 15: 1.