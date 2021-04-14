The World Health Organization is urging a halt on the sale of live wild mammals in food markets – please see here: https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210413-who-urges-halt-to-sale-of-live-wild-mammals-in-food-markets.

World Animal protection welcomes the move following a joint letter done by over 339 NGO’s last year calling for permanent ban on live wildlife markets. Clearly, the call to action is being effected.

Gilbert Sape, Global Head of Campaign, World Animal Protection said:

“Capturing and keeping wild animals in cramped and squalid conditions in bustling food markets is not only cruel – it also creates dangerous environments that act as hotbeds for emerging infectious diseases.

“The WHO are right to call for a halt on the sale of wild animals in food markets, and this is echoed by hundreds of wildlife organisations and experts that made this appeal last year. But more action must be taken urgently.

“Our best hope is for definitive coordinated actions, by key decision makers like the G20, to endorse and implement a global wildlife trade ban to end this cruel trade, and to help prevent devastating future zoonotic pandemics like COVID-19 happening again.”