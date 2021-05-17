Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), speaks at a press conference after the WHO emergency committee's meeting on the novel coronavirus in China at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Qu)
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO)

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called current humanitarian situation in the Ethiopian region of Tigray “horrific,” as people have started dying there due to hunger.

“The situation in Tigray, Ethiopia, is maybe if I use one word, horrific; very horrific, 4.5 million to almost 5 million people need humanitarian aid, 91 percent need food aid,” Tedros said at a briefing.

“Many people have started dying actually because of hunger and severe and acute malnutrition is becoming rampant,” he added.

