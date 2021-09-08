WHO’s Tedros Calls for Global Moratorium on Booster Doses of Vaccines Until End of Year

Photo taken in Brussels of Belgium on March 16, 2020 shows World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaking at a virtual press conference held in Geneva, Switzerland.
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday called for a global moratorium on booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines until the end of the year so every country can have opportunities to vaccinate “at least” 40% of population.

“A month ago I called for a global moratorium on booster doses at least until the end of September to prioritize vaccinating the most at risk people around the world who are yet to receive the first dose. There has been little change in the global situation since then. I am calling for an extension of the moratorium until at least the end of the year to enable every country to vaccinate at least 40% of its population,’’ Tedros told a press briefing.

