WHPA Unveils Collaborative Strategy for Sustainable Health Workforces”

On the cusp of the 77th World Health Assembly, the World Health Professions Alliance (WHPA) has revealed its groundbreaking strategy, championing collaboration to bolster sustainable health workforces and fortify health systems worldwide.

This pivotal document marks a significant milestone in the Alliance’s 25-year journey, positioning it as the foremost advocate for integrating the expertise and concerns of key health professions on the global stage.

The strategy’s unveiling took place during a commemorative reception in Geneva on May 26, 2024, attended by esteemed guests from UN agencies, prominent health and humanitarian NGOs, and other influential stakeholders. Representing the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Jim Campbell, Director of the Health Workforce Department, lauded WHPA’s achievements over the past quarter-century and expressed anticipation for continued collaboration, building upon the Memorandum of Understanding established in 2022.

Leaders from WHPA’s five member organizations took the podium to underscore the Alliance’s historical accomplishments and outline key aspects of the new strategy. Pamela Cipriano, President of ICN, emphasized the vision of cooperation central to the strategy, highlighting leadership as pivotal in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the objectives outlined by UHC2030.

Luís Lourenço, Vice President of FIP, lauded WHPA’s groundbreaking work on counterfeit medicines and stressed the importance of health systems strengthening, emphasizing the indispensable role of a collaborative health workforce.

Greg Chadwick, President of FDI, underscored the Alliance’s commitment to addressing cross-cutting health issues such as non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and smoking cessation through interprofessional collaboration, a cornerstone of WHPA’s new strategic plan.

Mike Landry, President of World Physiotherapy, showcased the Positive Practice Environments campaign as a testament to WHPA’s commitment to building a sustainable health workforce, underscoring the link between working conditions and quality of care.

Concluding the presentations, Lujain Alqodmani, President of WMA, reaffirmed the Alliance’s dedication to ethics, human rights, and unity, underscoring the shared values underpinning WHPA’s new strategy.

The evening served as a rallying cry to the global health community, urging collective action alongside health professionals to foster sustainable health workforces and robust health systems, where professionals receive due recognition for their indispensable contributions.