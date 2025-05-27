Why AfCFTA is Crawling Instead of Running: An Economist’s Insight

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) represents one of Africa’s most ambitious economic initiatives, designed to reshape intra-continental trade, spur development, and create jobs.

Yet, seven years after its launch, the pact’s progress has been sluggish, hampered by critical bottlenecks that threaten its transformative potential. Dr. Paul Appiah Konadu, an economist at Pentecost University, outlines the key challenges and solutions in an exclusive interview with The High Street Journal.

Infrastructure gaps and high trade costs top the list of obstacles. Dr. Konadu highlights the continent’s poor road networks and inefficient transport corridors, which make moving goods across borders costly and slow. Even air travel, a potential solution, remains underdeveloped and prohibitively expensive. “Traveling from West Africa to North Africa often requires a detour through Europe,” he notes. “In Europe, a two-hour flight may cost 10 euros, but in Africa, the expense discourages business expansion.”

Another major hurdle is the lack of efficient cross-border payment systems. Transferring money between African countries, such as Ghana to Nigeria or Kenya, remains fraught with challenges. Dr. Konadu explains, “Our payment systems are optimized for external partners like Europe or China, not for intra-African trade.” This inefficiency raises costs, particularly for small businesses.

Non-tariff barriers and bureaucratic inefficiencies at borders further stifle progress. Corruption, slow clearance processes, and excessive paperwork erode profit margins and deter small-scale traders. “If a businessman must pay bribes to cross a border, profitability suffers, and the incentive to trade diminishes,” Dr. Konadu says.

Currency incompatibility adds another layer of difficulty. Unlike Europe’s seamless euro transactions, African currencies often face limited acceptance. Dr. Konadu shares an example: “Exchanging Ghanaian cedis in Nigeria is nearly impossible. Forex bureaus prioritize dollars or euros, not African currencies.”

Despite these challenges, Dr. Konadu remains hopeful. He urges member states to invest in infrastructure, streamline border operations, develop unified payment systems, and pursue a common currency. “Addressing these issues will unlock AfCFTA’s potential to transform Africa’s economy, create jobs, and reduce dependence on former colonial powers,” he concludes.