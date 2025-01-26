Why African environmental ministers must reject deep-sea mining licenses

The vast, uncharted depths of our oceans, once thought to be untouchable, are now at the mercy of relentless human exploitation. Deep-sea bed mining (DSM) has emerged as the latest frontier, promising lucrative returns from the extraction of precious metals and minerals. However, as African nations grapple with the lure of these resources, it is imperative for environmental ministers across the continent to take a firm stance against DSM and resist granting licenses at the International Seabed Authority (ISA). The stakes for Africa’s ecological, economic, and social well-being are simply too high.

A Looming Ecological Catastrophe

The deep sea is one of the planet’s last pristine ecosystems, teeming with life that scientists are only beginning to understand. DSM threatens to upend this fragile balance. Mining operations involve heavy machinery that crushes and displaces less mobile deep-sea organisms, causing direct harm. The sediment plumes generated during these activities smother marine habitats, choking life forms essential to ocean biodiversity.

Even more troubling is the permanent and irreversible loss of biodiversity that DSM could bring. Polymetallic nodules—critical habitats formed over millions of years—serve as a lifeline for countless species. Their removal risks driving some deep-sea species to extinction, disrupting ecosystems that play vital roles in regulating the climate and maintaining the health of global oceans.

This devastation is not limited to the deep ocean. Noise and light pollution from mining activities could interfere with the feeding and reproduction of marine mammals like whales, already stressed by climate change. Waste discharge and contamination from mining operations may also poison pelagic fish populations such as tuna, a staple for millions across the globe. The cascading impacts on fishing industries, food security, and marine ecosystems cannot be overstated.

Economic and Social Inequities

Proponents of DSM argue that it will unlock economic opportunities, but a closer look reveals a deeply inequitable landscape. Current regulations on deep-sea minerals, touted as the “common heritage of mankind” by the United Nations, disproportionately benefit developed nations. For African states, the promised financial gains often fail to materialize, mirroring the exploitation seen in terrestrial mining.

Shoreline facilities for processing extracted materials further compound the problem. These developments threaten coastal ecosystems, already under pressure from climate change and overfishing, and undermine the livelihoods of communities that depend on them. Africa’s coastal nations, home to some of the most biodiverse marine environments, would bear the brunt of these consequences.

Moreover, the economic risks are staggering. Mining activities could disrupt existing industries, particularly fisheries, which contribute significantly to the GDPs of nations like Seychelles and Mauritius. These industries provide employment and food security to millions—benefits that DSM cannot match.

The Climate Imperative

Africa is disproportionately affected by climate change, and the ocean serves as a crucial ally in combating this crisis. The deep sea acts as a massive carbon sink, with microorganisms playing a pivotal role in carbon sequestration. DSM threatens to disrupt this delicate balance, releasing stored carbon back into the atmosphere and undermining global efforts to combat climate change.

As custodians of some of the world’s most vital marine ecosystems, African nations have a moral and ecological responsibility to lead the charge against activities that jeopardize climate resilience.

A Call to Action

African environmental ministers must recognize that DSM is not a path to sustainable development but a gamble with catastrophic consequences. The uncertainties surrounding its impacts necessitate a precautionary pause. Instead of endorsing deep-sea mining, African nations should champion alternative pathways that align with the principles of environmental protection, equity, and sustainable development.

The ISA should be urged to focus its efforts on promoting regenerative blue economies, fostering marine biotechnology, and supporting the conservation of biodiversity. The preservation of mangroves, coral reefs, and seagrasses—key marine ecosystems—must take precedence over the pursuit of short-term profits.

Africa’s voice is crucial in shaping the future of ocean governance. By standing united against DSM, the continent can send a powerful message: that the health of our oceans, the livelihoods of our people, and the fight against climate change are non-negotiable.

Let this be a defining moment for Africa—a moment where we choose to protect our shared heritage and secure a sustainable future for generations to come.

Joe Kwansa / Oped supported by a mini-grant from Sustainable Ocean Alliance Hub (SOA Ghana Hub)