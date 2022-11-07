Why are Ghanaians so ungrateful for their country?

People will talk. They always have. And they always will. No matter what you do or say, how you behave, the way you walk or dress, how you act, or the decisions you make, will always be scrutinized by others. It’s the nature of the masses.

Like the herd of lions swooping in for the kill, they prey on the weak, looking for those they can taunt and torment. And it gets to us. We allow other people’s opinions to not only hurt us, but oftentimes, to define us.

But it doesn’t matter what other people think of you. It doesn’t matter what other people say about you behind closed doors or even right in front of your face. Their opinions have no basis in defining what you’re all about. They aren’t the truth. They have no purpose other than to hurt or harm you. There is no rhyme or reason beyond making the other person feel superior to you in some way or another.

In a truthful, fair and honorable way I’ve never perceived the significance cause of this part of ungrateful attitudes toward ourselves.

People have to travel to developing nations and third world countries to come back with fresh life to have the appreciation for Ghana. We’re becoming a nation of ingrates, not to mention re-gifters and badmouths. We’re becoming a country of ungrateful “Whiners”.

One may ask why do ungrateful people suffer more? I don’t think they suffer. They are most likely cold, conniving people who care only about themselves and care nothing about others. They are selfish. I don’t see these people suffering like decent people. They are too shallow and not nice to have feelings.

Some people act in a self-important manner that they are privileged, and that, they deserve to have everything they desire. And for that reason, they tend to believe they never have enough and are never satisfied. They do not recognize the full worth of what they have.

Giving the impression that, that something bad or unpleasant is going to happen the advice is work hard for what you want and if you are given something, always say thank you, no matter how small.

Show appreciation. A full understanding of a situation is always good than being like a frisky pup. Understanding of a situation will make you a better person and you will ultimately be a more content, happy person than being displeased.

Listening to some of these social commentators are very nauseous. They shamelessly hint to kick out government, stripped of all decency. Please have manners!

Why is the “Politician or the Elite” so ungrateful to the average Ghanaian and people in general? They are simply ingrates. Besides, the country abound with political illiterates that has been made to feel obnoxious superiority of these people.

The problem of these elites and politicians are that most of them “suffer” from either an antisocial personality disorder or a narcissistic personality disorder. The fact is people are there to serve their needs. Period. One dominant character in “Narcissists” are that they have a huge sense of entitlement. The fact of life is that “People” who feel entitled to something don’t feel gratitude upon receiving it.

To all the people who believe in the sense of entitlement the admonition is this, that ingratitude creates sadness. Owing to our endless desires. A lot of people in the country, even the richest people are not content with their way in which he benefits. A fact or belief that must be accepted is that, the external thing (money) itself play a short term role in happiness.

In the long run, it’s really up to one’s internal state and mindset to be truly content and happy. Humans tend to wish and crave more than their current state. I recall a story where my teacher friend volunteered at a school in village.

The students were so thrilled and grateful to receive a single pencil because they rarely had any. Try giving a pencil to a student in the urban areas and they’ll think it’s worthless. It all comes down to desires and environment.

To the disgruntled and disrespectful, keep a gratitude journal and document; write the three things “grateful for everyday”. It’ll rewires the brain into being grateful for even the smallest things.

God bless our lives

God bless Ghana