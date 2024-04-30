Why Attend AFSIC – Investing in Africa 2024

LONDON, England, 30th April 2024, /African Media Agency/- AFSIC – Investing in Africa is the leading Africa focused investment conference and is held annually inLondon. AFSIC – Investing in Africa 2024 takes place 7th-9th October 2024 at Park Plaza Westminster.At the heart of AFSIC is dialogue focusing on nurturing investment and collaboration across the investment value chain and driving sustainable growth in Africa.

AFSIC prides itself on being so much more than a conference as aside from dynamic panels focused on hot industry sectors – Informed Investing, Banking on Africa, Infrastructure Africa, Advancing Agriculture, AI & Tech Revolution, Fintech Innovation, Powering Africa and Sustainable Development, AFSIC also emphasises real interactions and networking leading to exciting deals. As a results-focused, private sector-led investment event, AFSIC provides the ultimate forum for investors, African business leaders and dealmakers.

The AFSIC 2024 Agenda is now live online www.afsic.net/agenda and the first speakers and more importantly top investors have been confirmed. These include African Development Bank, 500 Global, Apis Partners, The World Bank, BII, Blue Orchard, EBRD, Gateway Foundation, Grameen Foundation, IFC, Norfund, Old Mutual, Sanlam, US DFC and PIDG, just a few of the many players in the African Investment World.

AFSIC welcomes annually around 250 speakers and content streams are delivered on site and live streamed via the ASFIC Event and Meeting platform, but much more than content discussion is on offer. Powered by our interactive Event and Meeting App, delegates can view who is atending, segment down the atendees, save relevant agendas sessions and plan their meetings and interactions on site. The AFSIC Investor Pitching room offers quickfire pitching by companies or funds looking to raise profile and capital to a room full of interested investors. Complementary to that, our range of Meet The Leading Investors sessions allow investors to present themselves to delegates. The AFSIC Country-Specific Investment Summits are a very convenient opportunity to find out about doing business in different countries, meeting IPOs, relevant companies and investment opportunities. The AFSIC breakaway areas, where Networking Exhibition stands are placed, allow top sponsors to host meetings and build their brand awareness. AFSIC always launches with an exceptional Meet African Dealmakers event that offers informal networking in a social environment – this year to be held in the London Transport Museum in the heart of London.

With a wide variety of industry sector players atending and many of the key financial sector participants present, investors are drawn to atend who are looking for new investment ideas or who are looking to raise capital for their own funds. The African Investments Team works alongside the AFSIC team all year round and can promote investment opportunities via the African Investments Dashboard or through the African Investments Deal book – both very visible opportunities for funds and projects who seek investment. With over $ 6bn worth of deal and investment opportunities profiled on site last year, AFSIC this year promises to offer up even more opportunity for those ready to invest.

AFSIC- Investing in Africa welcomes over 1400 delegates, mainly at C level or similar from both Africa and the rest of the world, making it an unparallelled event for those wishing to engage in the African Investment Ecosystem. AFSIC is supported by a wide range of financial media, industry sector partners and sponsors – top European DFIS, Ratings agencies, investment banks, tech platforms and pan-African banks. We look forward to welcoming you as a business, fund, investor, or sponsor to the 2024 iteration of AFSIC Investing in Africa.

AFSIC – Investing in Africa has become perhaps Africa’s most important annual investment event. The event is owned by Africa Events Limited. AFSIC is wholly focused on accelerating Africa’s economic emergence by matching investment opportunities in Africa transforming Africa’s business, trade and investment environment, growing Africa’s economy, reducing poverty, and increasing African incomes in all business sectors at a continental scale across all 54 countries in Africa.

African Investments Limited (www.africaninvestments.ai), a sister company to Africa Events Limited, operates two multi award-winning digital platforms, the African Investments Dashboard which matches investment opportunities to our global network of institutional investors and the Africa Business Opportunities Dashboard, which matches business, trade and investment opportunities across Africa covering all business products, sectors, countries in Africa and multiple business objectives. The digital platforms won the global 2022 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award for Financial Services.

Olivia Atenborough, Head of Digital Strategy, olivia@africaninvestments.co

www.afsic.net

www.africaninvestments.co

