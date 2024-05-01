Why Azumah Nelson Accepted The Challenge From EU Ambassador

Azumah Nelson, 65 said he accepted the fight without thinking of his opponent, because he knew he will win, however but the purpose of the EU initiative, to create opportunities for the future champions and empowering the youth through sports was very important.

“I just want my fans to come early because I will display, you know how I do it” he said at the media launch last Sunday at the Mudor Conference Hall.

He warned the youth against drugs and recklessness in sport.

“We have a lot of world champions, but you need hardwork, respect and humility then you see where God will take you,” Nelson expressed.

The European Union (EU) Delegation to Ghana in collaboration with the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) last Sunday launched a Special Three Round Boxing Exhibition catchweight bout between the Ambassador HE Irchad Ramiandrasoa Razaaly and Ghana’s boxing legend, Professor Barima Zoom Zoon Terrible Terror Azumah Nelson at the Bukom Boxing Arena on May 4.

The show is titled ‘Diplo Rumble’ and forms part of the celebration of the 2024 European Month, aimed to showcase the boxing talent of the young athletes in James Town, Bukom and its environs to promote Youth Empowerment through sports.

Frenchman HE Irchad Ramiandrasoa Razaaly, a former amateur boxer in his youth days who was born in Antananarivo, Madagascar said it would be an encounter between two worlds, noting that beyond boxing there is friendship, respect, discipline, humility, diplomacy and sharing of values.

He said Ghana is blessed with many young champions like Prince Larbie who must be given opportunity and scholarships to excel.

He promosed to celebrate the EU event with the people at the Bukom Boxing Arena with a good fight against Azumah Nelson with Coach Torado Bruce in his corner.

The icon of boxing in Africa and world boxing hall of fame inductee has intensified his training under Coach Lartekwi Lartey assured fans of an exciting moment.

The undercards will feature juvenile, amateur and elite boxers from the Black Rockets and Black Bombers camp. Mohammed Ablor will take on Wesley Ayibonte as Prince ‘The ‘Buzz’ Larbie faces Desmond Pappoe in the juvenile bouts.

Light Flyweight Kelvin Addy meets Kelvin Amartey, while African Games medalist Theophilus Allotey takes on Nii Noi Dowuona in a Flyweight contest.

Bantamweights Stephen Armah and Wisdom Barnor will display, likewise Lightweights Philip Quansah and Dalvin Nelson, son of the legend.

Israel Commey will clash with David Ankrah in a Lightwelterweight contest as Henry Malm take on Rexford Cofie in a Light Middleweight fray.

Light Heavyweight Jonathan Tetteh aka ‘Worldwide’ faces Benedict ‘White Warrior’ Badu, while a female contest will see Sarah Apew and Janet Acquah of the Black Hitters in action.

Mr. Dauda Fuseni, Vice President of the GBF said this is an opportunity for boxing lovers who have not seen Azumah Nelson in action to come to the Boxing Arena on Saturday, May 4 as there would be adequate security for a night to celebrate the EU and Ghana Boxing.

The GBF President Mr. Ben Quartey welcomed sponsorship for the bill and announced the rates as pegged at 100ghc for ringside, 50ghc for VIP, 20ghc for regular stand and 5ghc for popular stand.

Top musician Adotey Tetor will entertain fans with his sweet Ga melodies.