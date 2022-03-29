Why Beech Mountain Resort Should Be Your Next Skiing Destination

There’s no better place to vacation during the winter than a ski resort. The most prestigious options offer winter activities like skiing, as well as other ways to have fun out of the cold. You can spend time with your family or group while still making time to find new friends. If you’re looking for the perfect winter getaway, Beech Mountain Resort is the place.

Located in North Carolina, Beech Mountain Resort is Eastern America’s highest town. The resort offers 17 slopes on 98 skiable acres, including runs for every skill level. It even has a vertical drop of 830 feet! If you’ve never skied before, they offer lessons for all skill levels and ages for reasonable prices. Whether you’re a skiing veteran or a complete novice, you can try out the slopes at Beech Mountain Resort.

The fun doesn’t stop there! The resort has Brewing Co. on-site with a variety of beer and food. It’s the perfect spot to take a break from the slopes. Beech Mountain Resort also hosts a variety of live music events for travelers to learn about the area and enjoy some fun away from the kids. Some of the most recents acts that have played there include Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Steel Drivers, Ghostface Killah, The War and Treaty, and Trampled by Turtles. You’ll be blown away by these bands and the unique musical stylings they have to offer. Other events include Ladies Night and Men’s Night so you can meet new people at the resort and build lasting connections. There’s always a friendly attitude for everyone in your party at Beech Mountain Resort.

Beech Mountain Resort is one of the best places to ski in the whole country. Plus, they have a lot more to love about their location for the whole family!