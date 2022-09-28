Why Berekum Chelsea beats Medeama – player reveals

Emmanuel Sarpong of Berekum Chelsea has said their lone victory over Medeam SC was due to motivation from their head coach.

In a post-match interview, Sarpong said, they received a lot of motivation from the coach, before and during matches, and that had been the secret behind their success.

He said the coach always makes it clear to them that with determination and hard work they can be successful.

“So I knew we would by all means win this game, ” he stated.

Sarpong said this at a post match interview at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium at Dormaa Ahenkro.

Medeama lost by a lone to Berekum Chelsea in match day three of the betPawa Ghana Premier League.