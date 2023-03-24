Why Coach Hughton decides to bench Captain Ayew

Chris Hughton Head Coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars has said, the decision to bench Captain Andre Ayew was a difficult one, but he had to make a choice as a the coach of the team.

The Black Stars defeated Angola by lone goal to move to seven points on the table, as they seek a place in the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote D’ Ivoire.

Substitute Antoine Semenyo scored for Ghana during time added-on.

Andre 33, who now plies his trade with Nothingham Forest, was initially not part of the final squad released by the GFA but was later seen on the bench of the team.

He was at a point seen to be warming up to join the team on the field, but this never materialized.

Speaking after the lone goal victory over Angola, Coach Hughton said, there was nothing to read into that decision adding that, he was aware of the quality of the player, but had to take a tough decision to restrict him to the bench.

“This is the choice you make as a head coach. You know the quality that Andre Ayew has. You also know the quality of the squad.

“These are very difficult decisions for me , certainly nothing read into that, He is, has been and still a very good player. It was just my choice,” Coach Hughton stated.

Coach Hughton in his first official assignment benched Captain Ayew throughout the game and this has raised questions over his action.

The Black Stars are scheduled to play Angola in the second leg on Monday, March 27.