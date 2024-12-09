Why Ghanaians Chose Mahama Over Bawumia in the 2024 Elections

In the 2024 presidential election, John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) emerged victorious, defeating the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidate, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mahama’s win reflected the electorate’s dissatisfaction with the current government and a clear desire for change. Several factors contributed to the NPP’s loss, as many Ghanaians voiced frustration over the administration’s handling of key national issues.

A major point of contention was the $58 million spent on the National Cathedral project, which many viewed as a misallocation of resources. President Nana Akufo-Addo had pledged to build the cathedral as a promise to God, but critics argued that the funds would have been better spent addressing the country’s pressing needs, such as healthcare, where many hospitals were underfunded and overstretched. The expenditure on the project became a symbol of the NPP’s failure to prioritize the everyday struggles of Ghanaians.

Another key issue was the government’s implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy, or E-Levy, which was met with widespread opposition. Despite protests from the public, the NPP pushed forward with the levy, which was intended to raise revenue and reduce Ghana’s dependence on foreign aid. However, the levy was deeply unpopular, particularly in the informal sector, and the government’s decision to proceed with it despite public discontent eroded trust. Furthermore, the fact that Ghana still sought assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) following the implementation of the E-Levy further undermined the government’s credibility.

The NPP also faced criticism for its handling of Ghana’s mounting public debt. Under the Akufo-Addo administration, the country borrowed more than all previous governments combined, leading to fears of economic instability. Public debt soared, and many Ghanaians questioned the government’s fiscal management as the national economy struggled, with inflation and the depreciation of the cedi taking a toll on the everyday lives of citizens.

Additionally, the introduction of a 10% tax on betting winnings created further discontent, particularly among the youth, who are heavily involved in sports betting. This tax was seen as an unnecessary financial burden on young people, contributing to growing disillusionment with the NPP, especially among younger voters who felt that their concerns were being ignored.

The government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis also came under scrutiny, particularly the imposition of a 1% COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy. Introduced in 2021, this levy was intended to help mitigate the pandemic’s impact, but many Ghanaians felt it had outlived its usefulness. As the immediate effects of the pandemic receded, the continued imposition of the tax left many citizens frustrated, viewing it as a redundant financial burden.

One of the most significant factors in the NPP’s loss was its failure to tackle the illegal mining crisis, or galamsey. Despite promises to clamp down on illegal mining, which has caused severe environmental damage, including the destruction of water bodies and forests, the government struggled to make meaningful progress. The perception of government inaction, coupled with allegations of corruption, particularly involving powerful figures linked to the industry, fueled public anger and further damaged the NPP’s image.

Lastly, the economic hardships faced by ordinary Ghanaians were a central issue in the 2024 election. With high inflation, rising cost of living, and a depreciating cedi, many citizens felt the economic policies of the NPP had failed them. The IMF bailout and associated austerity measures left many Ghanaians feeling squeezed financially, leading to widespread calls for change.

In conclusion, Mahama’s victory in the 2024 elections was a clear rejection of the NPP’s policies and a call for a new direction. The numerous issues that plagued the Akufo-Addo administration—from the controversial National Cathedral project to the failure to address galamsey—ultimately led to the NPP’s defeat. As Ghana moves forward, the election results reflect the electorate’s desire for change and a government that is more in tune with their needs and concerns.