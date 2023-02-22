Why High Inflation is Not Over and Gold Bullion Prices Could Surge

Consumer price inflation has been at multi-decade highs globally but is beginning to show some signs that the pace of prices rises are starting to slow. Some evidence shows that inflation may begin to increase rapidly again which will likely cause gold and silver prices to rise significantly. Gold and silver bullion bars and gold sovereign coins are considered ‘inflation proof’ as their value rises with inflation over time.

Bullion companies are increasing the rates they are paying to investors looking to sell gold coins as these investments are becoming increasingly popular with investors who are aware than consumer prices are likely to rise again. Some London bullion companies are paying their highest buyback rates to investors looking to sell gold sovereign coins because the market has become very tight in recent months.

Many analysts predict that major economies in the west are unlikely to get close to their central bank 2% inflation targets before the central banks begin to lower their interest rates and print currency in order to stimulate their economies again. We could see another severe recession, with that back-drop the central banks will start to create inflation, not fight it. This will cause gold prices to rise to new record highs because the one factor that has weighed on the price of gold sovereign coins and bars in recent times has been the worry that central banks will raise interest rates.

Central banks have been creating inflation for over a decade. All the years of quantitative easing put a lot if inflation into the pipeline, the US central bank has barely withdrawn that liquidity and we are still seeing the impact of that and especially the inflation that it unleased during the covid pandemic. This is a big reason to why gold and silver investors are confident on their asset’s prospects in the coming years.

Meanwhile government policy is still inflationary with very expansionary fiscal policies as they continue to prop up their economies with increased public sector spending. The main western governments such as the US, Euro Zone and UK administrations are running enormous budget deficits which is highly inflationary.

Even though the US, European and British central banks have raised their interest rates, their economies still have negative interest rates when adjusted for inflation which is encouraging people to spend rather than save. Gold demand is relatively stable in these countries despite the current high risks to the value of currencies if the central banks decide to stimulate their economies again.

Households are still borrowing as much as they can, and the savings rate is near the lows and credit card debt is near record highs. This shows how the central bank rate hikes have not really altered the spending and saving decisions which gold and silver investors think is key to bringing inflation down.

Unless governments begin to reduce their spending to bring debt under control, then they are likely to continue spending money that they are borrowing from foreign creditors. The higher this debt burden becomes, the more intense the currency devaluation will be because governments such as the US will need to print US Dollars to service their increasing debt.

This is the reason to why investors should look to increase their allocation to gold, silver and platinum because these assets have been proven to hold their value when currencies depreciate. Individuals can protect their wealth by buying gold bars or small gold coins such as British gold sovereign coins or US gold eagles. These assets trade at a small premium above their melt value and so make an excellent choice for international gold buyers.

Silver is also worth holding because many analysts believe that silver is the most undervalued commodity on the planet. Silver tends to track the movements of the gold spot price but is a lower value metal, making it more affordable to investors that only have small amounts to invest.

The decisions by western governments and their short-sighted policies are likely to weigh on the value of their currencies. This is an excellent time to buy gold and silver bullion whilst the currencies still have significant purchasing power.

Gold coins and bars may be unaffordable to many investors should another 2008 crisis occur and push gold prices much higher, hence today’s gold prices may be offering a late opportunity to invest before prices rocket.