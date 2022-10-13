Why I Quit Being Nana Agradaa’s Lawyer – Effah Dartey Reveals

Captain (rtd.) Nkrabeah Effah Dartey has revealed that he used to be the legal representative for Nana Agradaa, the embattled evangelist currently in police custody.

The lawyer explained that he took the decision to quit working for Agradaa, real name Patricia Oduro Koranteng, after having represented her for weeks.

He did not disclose which year their paths first crossed only to explain that it was after a visit to Agradaa’s place that he realized that as a born-again Christian, his spirit was uncomfortable wit the one-time priestess’ environment.

“Agradaa, I beg you, she took me as her lawyer for a few weeks,” he told Kofi Adoma of Kofi TV fame.

“I went to her place on a visit. My spirit was not comfortable with her environment because I am a born-again Christian and I didn’t feel comfortable so I stopped being her lawyer,” he added.

Agradaa, founder and leader of Heavenway Champion Ministries International, facing two counts of defrauding by false pretences and is expected to be in court on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

This comes after an Accra Circuit Court on Monday remanded her into custody for a three-day period.

Agradaa was arrested last Sunday after widespread reports that she had duped some members of her church in an alleged money-doubling scheme.

According to the victims, they attended her church, and gave out their monies in various amounts after she had advertised to give them multiples of their offerings.

The charges against Agradaa, who pleaded not guilty at the court’s previous sitting, include charlatanic advertisement.

According to her, she is innocent of the charges as she never duped anyone, as being alleged.