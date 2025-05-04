Ghana Media Personality’s Dual Roles Spark Ethics Debate

A dispute over potential conflicts of interest has emerged after Mark Okraku-Mantey, former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, questioned why media personality Abeiku Santana continues to host a radio show while holding a public office role.

The remarks, made during an interview on Joy FM, have ignited discussions about ethical standards for public officials in Ghana.

Okraku-Mantey specifically criticized Santana’s dual positions as a host at Okay FM (formerly UKFM) and an employee of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA). “Why is Abeiku Santana going on air? Taking public office and he’s still working at UKFM,” he said. “You cannot use office hours to do any other job.” While acknowledging he had not reviewed specific public service regulations, Okraku-Mantey cited constitutional principles and ministerial directives that prohibit public officials from engaging in external employment during work hours.

He suggested that Santana’s media engagements should align with his public role, such as hosting a weekly pro bono program focused on tourism or cultural promotion. “That kind of thing would be acceptable,” Okraku-Mantey added, emphasizing the need for clear boundaries between public service and private media work.

Santana, a well-known radio host and tourism advocate, has not publicly responded to the remarks. His role at the GTA, where he serves as a tourism ambassador, involves promoting Ghana’s cultural and travel sectors. Critics argue that overlapping roles risk diverting attention from public duties, while supporters highlight his ability to leverage media influence for national branding.

Ghana’s Public Service Regulations stipulate that civil servants must seek approval before undertaking external employment, though enforcement varies. Similar debates have arisen in the past, including scrutiny over government appointees maintaining private businesses. Legal experts note that while the constitution does not explicitly ban public officials from media work, ethical guidelines often discourage activities that could conflict with official responsibilities.

The controversy underscores broader questions about accountability and transparency in public offices, particularly as Ghana seeks to strengthen governance standards. For media personalities in government roles, balancing visibility with administrative obligations remains a delicate task. As stakeholders await clarity from the GTA or Santana, the situation highlights the need for clearer frameworks to navigate such dual engagements without compromising public trust.

Historically, Ghana has grappled with defining ethical boundaries for high-profile appointees, from musicians-turned-politicians to business leaders in public service. The outcome of this debate may set precedents for how similar cases are addressed, ensuring that public roles prioritize national interests over personal or professional ventures.