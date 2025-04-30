Why Is Dominic Ayine Quiet About Bribery Allegations Against Him?

“The Attorney General, Dominic Ayine is the most corrupt and stupid Attorney General Ghana has ever had since independence.

He shouldn’t dare me” I will expose him”.

These are the exact words used by Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A – Plus on the current Attorney – General of Ghana, Dominic Ayine some 3 weeks ago on his official social media handles.

The MP has gone ahead to throw several tantrums and issued all forms of threats against the AG and other politically exposed persons who would dare come after him.

Sadly, the Attorney – General who isn’t oblivious of the consequences of these words on his quest to discharge his duties in a transparent and accountable manner has remained dead-silent on these particular allegations by a colleague MP.

It is worth mentioning that the Attorney General plays a crucial role in upholding the rule of law, ensuring justice, and promoting good and accountable governance at all times.

Therefore, public trust and fidelity to the law should remain a guiding principle of practice by the Attorney – General.

Many Ghanaians are therefore looking up to him to come forward and reject the accusations made against him by the Member of Parliament. But many weeks after A-Plus threatened to expose Dominic Ayine, he is yet to say a word to save his integrity.