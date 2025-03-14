Why Is The NPP Losing The Elite And Middle Class To The NDC?

Today we talk about the NPP in a bit and some of the reasons the party is where it is today.

The NPP used to be the default party for intellectuals, the elites and middle class. The scholarship class was attracted to NPP relative to their opponents especially the NDC.

Infact, history tells us one of the criticisms the CPP and Nkrumah leveled against the UGCC, the antecedents of the NPP was that, it was an elite group of people who were made up of lawyers, merchants and businessmen and were so busy to have time to really do on the ground political mobilization and organization.

In that regard, the record was that they made Nkrumah the general secretary and he strategically leveraged that position well by combing round the country, nooks and crannies mobilizing the country. It therefore came as no surprise that when he resigned to form the CPP, his popularity and leadership was already not in contention.

The offshoots of the UGCC, which were the PFP and the NPP (1979 – 2008) had a semblance of that creed and philosophy. A party known for brain power, lawyers, intellectuals and anything in between that has shades of scholarly and political grit.

A very strong propaganda war the NPP had to fight over the years was that it was a party of “big men” and had no regard and respect for the down trodden. Rawlings formed the veranda boys and girls mainly to mobilize the youth those days because this class of people were seemingly left unattended to and less engaged. It worked for him and the cadres took advantage of it and recruited a lot of youth into the CDR and the National Mobilization now called NADMO.

Let’s not stray from the main point of this short piece and revert to the crux.

Question: How is it that the intellectual and middle classes now seems to gravitate towards the NDC as against the NPP which is traditionally known and widely accepted by that group?

The NPP needs to sincerely ask itself that question and I am not sure the Prof Oquaye committee will be able to answer that question. The party needs and requires a serious inquiry into this phenomenon else it will really be challenged going forward.

How is it that the youth all of a sudden see the NDC as a more credible source of inspiration? How is it that NDC has suddenly become a default party for a lot of university students, pressure groups and all? The NDC, a political party that used to win in prisons has suddenly become so attractive to become the party of choice and winning in our highest institutions of learning! Something is happening fundamentally wrong to the NPP.

I will proceed to share with you a few of what I hazard might be the underlying reasons. These are not particularly grounded in any scientific research, purely anecdotal and pinned on observations.

1. The NPP has moved away from its core ideology, political philosophy and Principles.

This is a political movement built on strong Centre left values, conservatism and democratic capitalism. A clear far cry from the NDC that practice far left politics and socialist ideas. The new order where parties gravitate to the Centre may be fine in a few instances but should not blur the lines and virtually obliterate the ideological stand point. Nana Akufo Addo in particular came to power and collapsed banks, took away jobs and wiped off a lot of capital and savings of the people. This is not pro business and capital minded politics the NPP is known for especially from the J. A Kufour era. The Kufour era saw Banks virtually chasing people to come for loans, a new golden age of business was unleashed and wealth was created and businesses became profitable and buoyant. This was the typical capitalist system and pro business government the NPP is known for.

The NDC from the 1992 had a lot of state owned enterprises and companies sold out through the divestiture implementation programme. Do you blame them? I will say no partly because they do not believe in capital accumulation and pro market.

So the NPP needs to re-identify and redefine their ideological bearings clearly and accurately chart that course.

2. The NPP cannot beat the NDC in the “buga buga” game.

The base of the NDC is revolutionary. If it is pure grassroots politics, mobilization and organization give it to the NDC, pure and simple. They know it and are masters of it. The NPP in the run up to the 2000 elections had a great and strong grassroots campaign that touched down to every one. The party reflected that in 2015/16. The NDC has its strength and one of its most potent forces is “buga buga” politics- with no offense intended.

The NPP does not have to mimic that trait as the party is not known for this else the NDC will beat them to their game with experience.

3. Poor Transition of leadership

The NDC is giving opportunities to a lot of young and youthful guys and women. They have learnt their lessons from the past and are now working to fix it. It used to the the Ahois, Totobi Quakyes, Harry Sawyers, Obimpehs, Mahama Iddrissus and the like. Infact when the current president was nominated by Mills in 2008, he had a serious backlash and resistance from some party folks led by Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings who said then that Mills will not be treated with kid cloves any longer. Can you imagine John Mahama who was then a third term NDC MP and a former Deputy Minister was still seen as a new person and should have been sidelined? It gives you the sense of how the NDC saw the old guards and cadre core.

Fast forward they have leant and have come full circle. They are appointing young people right from Mills’ time to now. All the young guys who Rawlings called “babies with sharp teeth” are now the ones in the saddle and in strategic positions and playing great roles in the current regime. The Ablakwas, Felix Kwakyes and Omanes. The NDC is looking at trans generational leadership spanning over 30 years to come and these same “small boys” will still be young and available to support their party.

In NPP, you would have been told to go join the queue and follow a godfather. When will Nana Addo nurse and pay loyalty to his old guys that have been with him from 1992 and finish before he comes to give a small boy an appointment as a minister of foreign affairs? What? Are you crazy?

In NPP one needs a godfather to get there, hand guiding you and pushing the marbles for you. That is not to say this is not equally in the NDC but the pervasiveness is more in the NPP relative to the NDC. It is not equally fair to say the Nana Addo regime had no young people in government too, but on the evidence of the numbers, the obvious is overwhelmingly positive in the NDC and this is a fact.

4. The NPP is full of greedy and corrupt leaders.

The middle class hates corruption and are generally people who are elites and have their jobs and well earned incomes. What they need is sanity, peace and justice and security to enjoy their wealth. Recently, especially during the Nana Addo regime, allegations of massive corruption, patent graft and illegal grabbing of state property was rampant. The students saw no hope, the trade unions were not enthused and the teachers and lecturers did not see any reason to associate with such a corrupt system. Even if one were an NPP it used to be that you would not publicly say it or identify yourself. This was not the case during Kufour’s time when people boldly came up and said they were NPP. What changed? The Nana Addo government had a problem with opulence, arrogance and pure and wanton display of power and unmerited wealth by appointees and cronies.

The last one is party leadership. The party of Da Rochas, Haruna Essekus, Mac Manus and Dan Botwes has suddenly become a playground for people I shudder to mention here. Very crass and completely inept on how party mechanics, administration and leadership should entail. This is not the way to lead especially in our part of the world where political party leadership gives birth to government. You require very strong leadership and competent hands to govern and administer your party. It used to be very refreshing listening to NPP party leadership and you would love it. All that has changed and given way to jokes and insults.

The NPP needs a soul search and to be sincere and honest about it. They need a serious open heart surgery to really diagnose what happened to the party in 2024. People can decide to paper over this but the aspirational class is seriously running away and any concerned minded NPP should be really worried going into the future.

Written by: Alhassan Amin Duani(King Musula). A Former constituency secretary of the NPP in the Sissala East Constituency